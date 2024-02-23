Chatham restaurant shooting leaves person dead

A shooting inside a restaurant left one person dead Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found a male, whose age was unknown, with a gunshot wound to the head just before midnight in the first block of West 79th Street, according to CPD.

Investigation revealed the victim was shot by another male who was inside the restaurant and ran away from the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.