Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Chatham shooting

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

Donnell Payne, 35, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a 19-year-old man he was arguing with around 7:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot several times and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Payne was arrested roughly 30 minutes after the shooting in the 12200 block of South Sangamon Street. He was charged one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery of a police officer, all felonies.

Payne has a detention hearing scheduled for Saturday.