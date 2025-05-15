Woman, 20, shot in Chatham

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Police say she had been arguing with a group of females when a male suspect approached and shot her in the face. The suspect fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.



A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, police said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue. According to Chicago police, the victim had been involved in an argument with a group of females when an unknown male approached her on foot, pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

The woman was struck twice in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The shooter fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.