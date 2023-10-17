Chatham shooting: Woman killed during argument outside her home

A woman was shot and killed during an argument outside her home early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was arguing with a male around 12:19 a.m. outside her residence in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he shot her once in the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.