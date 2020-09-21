‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to remain in federal custody, could face new charges

A reality TV star from Naperville will remain in federal custody after being charged with child pornography.

Jerry Harris, 21, appeared by phone Monday during his detention hearing in federal court, and he is possibly facing new charges as well.

Harris made his name as the brash, colorful breakout star of the Netflix docu-series “Cheer,” which is about the world of competitive cheerleading.

But Harris spoke only a few quiet words over the phone during his detention hearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, and his lawyers refused to talk to the media after the hearing.

Last Monday, FBI agents served a search warrant on Harris’ Naperville home. Then on Thursday, prosecutors charged Harris with one count of producing child pornography.

The indictment alleges Harris enticed a pair of twin 13-year-old boys In Texas into sending him sexual pictures and videos of themselves, and says Harris has admitted to other sexual encounters with children involved in cheerleading.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered Harris remain in federal custody until his lawyers and US Marshals find an appropriate setting for him to stay while he awaits trial.

“And what I’m guessing is they want to find a place that’s secure for him, like some sort of halfway house where they can monitor where he is, but he won’t be in the mix of the population because he has some medical issues,” said FOX 43 legal analyst Karen Conti.

Harris will remain held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center until another detention hearing is scheduled, likely in the next couple of weeks.