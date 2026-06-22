Chef Art Smith to host championship dinner for Chicago Hounds after historic season

The Brief Chicago Hounds win first title: The Chicago Hounds captured their first Major League Rugby championship, completing a historic season after becoming the league’s first team to finish an undefeated regular season. Victory in tough conditions: The Hounds battled through heavy rain and difficult weather at SeatGeek Stadium, with fans and players embracing the conditions to secure the championship. Chef Art Smith celebrates team: Minority owner and chef Art Smith praised the Hounds’ impact on Chicago and American rugby and is hosting a championship dinner featuring Chicago barbecue, Irish favorites and his signature hummingbird cake.



Chicago’s newest professional sports team made history Sunday night.

The Chicago Hounds won their first Major League Rugby championship, capping an unprecedented season that saw them become the first team in league history to complete an undefeated regular season.

The backstory:

Playing through relentless rain and challenging conditions at SeatGeek Stadium, the Hounds prevailed before a crowd of supporters who embraced the weather and celebrated the city’s newest champions.

Founded in Chicago in 2023, the Hounds quickly built a following, including support from acclaimed chef Art Smith, who is a minority owner of the franchise.

"Not only is this a great win for Chicago, Chicago's first professional rugby team, but it's a great one for the fact that it really promotes American rugby." he said.

Smith plans to host a celebratory dinner for the championship team at Reunion by Chef Art Smith. He described the players as "monsters on the turf" and "gentlemen at the dinner table."

"And I think it's really important that we really focus on these things that bring us together as a community. We all love to eat, so we eat a lot. We all love sports, so let's celebrate sports," Smith said.

What's next:

For now, Smith is embracing his role as a championship owner. Wearing a championship t-shirt and waving the team’s flag, he rode in a custom emerald-green 1978 Cadillac Eldorado for a one-car victory lap around Navy Pier, leading chants of "Go Hounds! Go Hounds!"

The menu for the team’s celebration, expected to host about 150 people, will feature American beef, Chicago-style barbecue, Irish favorites, Irish spice bags and Smith’s signature hummingbird cake.