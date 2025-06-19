Expand / Collapse search

Indiana officials identify suspect, cause of death in Chesterton police shootout

By Will Hager
Published  June 19, 2025 12:20pm CDT
Chesterton
The Brief

    • A man killed in a shootout with Chesterton police outside a hotel Wednesday has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Gerber of Winamac, Indiana.
    • The Porter County Coroner ruled his death a suicide, citing a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds.
    • One police officer was also injured in the exchange but has since been released from the hospital.

CHESTERTON, Ind. - Officials in Indiana revealed the identity and cause of death of a suspect involved in a shootout with Chesterton police Wednesday morning outside a hotel.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes identified the deceased as Joseph Gerber, 45, of Winamac, Indiana. According to Dykes, Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, along with multiple other gunshot wounds. His death was officially ruled a suicide. Toxicology results are pending.

The backstory:

The shootout happened around 8 a.m. after a report of a suspicious man near the Hilton Garden Inn, 501 Gateway Boulevard.

There was an exchange of gunfire between two Chesterton police officers and Gerber.

One of the officers, a 33-year-old, was shot during the confrontation and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Richardson said both officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, in line with department policy.

The Source: The information in this report came from Chesterton police, Illinois State Police and the Porter County Coroner's Office.

