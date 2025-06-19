Indiana officials identify suspect, cause of death in Chesterton police shootout

The Brief A man killed in a shootout with Chesterton police outside a hotel Wednesday has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Gerber of Winamac, Indiana. The Porter County Coroner ruled his death a suicide, citing a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and multiple other gunshot wounds. One police officer was also injured in the exchange but has since been released from the hospital.



Officials in Indiana revealed the identity and cause of death of a suspect involved in a shootout with Chesterton police Wednesday morning outside a hotel.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes identified the deceased as Joseph Gerber, 45, of Winamac, Indiana. According to Dykes, Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, along with multiple other gunshot wounds. His death was officially ruled a suicide. Toxicology results are pending.

Chesterton police shooting

The backstory:

The shootout happened around 8 a.m. after a report of a suspicious man near the Hilton Garden Inn, 501 Gateway Boulevard.

There was an exchange of gunfire between two Chesterton police officers and Gerber.

One of the officers, a 33-year-old, was shot during the confrontation and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Richardson said both officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, in line with department policy.