Indiana officials identify suspect, cause of death in Chesterton police shootout
CHESTERTON, Ind. - Officials in Indiana revealed the identity and cause of death of a suspect involved in a shootout with Chesterton police Wednesday morning outside a hotel.
Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes identified the deceased as Joseph Gerber, 45, of Winamac, Indiana. According to Dykes, Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, along with multiple other gunshot wounds. His death was officially ruled a suicide. Toxicology results are pending.
Chesterton police shooting
The backstory:
The shootout happened around 8 a.m. after a report of a suspicious man near the Hilton Garden Inn, 501 Gateway Boulevard.
There was an exchange of gunfire between two Chesterton police officers and Gerber.
One of the officers, a 33-year-old, was shot during the confrontation and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.
Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Richardson said both officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave, in line with department policy.
The Source: The information in this report came from Chesterton police, Illinois State Police and the Porter County Coroner's Office.