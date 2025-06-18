Officer wounded in shootout near NW Indiana hotel

article

The Brief A Chesterton police officer was injured in a shootout with a suspect near a hotel Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. near the Hilton Garden Inn, and the officer was taken to a Chicago hospital. Indiana State Police and local authorities are investigating, with a press conference scheduled for later in the day.



A police officer was injured in a shootout near a hotel Wednesday morning in Chesterton, Indiana.

Chesterton shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near the Hilton Garden Inn at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Matson Drive, according to town officials.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Chesterton police and the suspect and one officer was shot, a source told FOX 32. The officer was transported to a hospital in Chicago for treatment. No details were given on their condition or how the shooting unfolded.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

What you can do:

Drivers have been asked to avoid Gateway Boulevard and Route 49.

What's next:

There is a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.