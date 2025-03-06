Chicago 2025 festivals: Full lineup of summer events

The Brief Chicago's spring and summer festivals will kick off in May, offering a range of cultural, musical, and family-friendly events. Iconic events like the Chicago Blues Festival, Taste of Chicago, and the Air and Water Show are set to return. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) will host community-focused celebrations citywide.



Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) have announced an exciting lineup of festivals and events for spring and summer 2025.

The events will showcase Chicago’s vibrant arts, culture and community spirit from May through the end of the year.

Spring and Summer Lineup

Events:

The lineup includes iconic events like the Chicago Blues Festival (June 5-8), Chicago Gospel Music Festival (July 12), Chicago Air and Water Show (August 16-17), Chicago Jazz Festival (August 28-31), and Taste of Chicago (September 5-7).

Community events like the Chicago Farmers Markets (May-October) and Chicago SummerDance (June-August) will also return.

"From world-class music festivals to neighborhood celebrations, Chicago continues to be a premier destination for unforgettable experiences," said Mayor Johnson. "Part of what makes our city such a remarkable place is our commitment to inviting residents and visitors to explore Chicago through diverse, welcoming programming that draws people to not only our lakefront and downtown parks but also into the neighborhoods and communities."

Timeline:

Here is a list of festival dates starting in May:

Chicago Farmers Markets (Citywide including Daley Plaza) — May through October; Division Street Market opening Saturday, May 17 and Daley Plaza Market opening Saturday, May 22. — May through October; Division Street Market opening Saturday, May 17 and Daley Plaza Market opening Saturday, May 22. ChicagoFarmersMarkets.us

Maxwell Street (1330 S. Halsted) – Second Sundays, May through October. – Second Sundays, May through October. MaxwellStreetMarket.us

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony & Parade (Daley Plaza and State Street) – Saturday, May 24. – Saturday, May 24. Chicago.gov/DCASE

Millennium Park Summer Workouts (Great Lawn) – Saturdays, May 17 – August 30. MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Blues Festival (Ramova Theatre, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park) – Thursday– Sunday, June 5 – 8. (Ramova Theatre, Jay Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park) – Thursday– Sunday, June 5 – 8. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoBluesFestival.us

Millennium Park Summer Music Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – 10 concerts, most Mondays & Thursdays, June 26 – August 7. MillenniumPark.org

Chicago Gospel Music Festival (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – July 12. (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – July 12. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us

Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Jay Pritzker Pavilion) – Tuesdays, July 1 – August 26. MillenniumPark.org

Chicago SummerDance (Citywide, including pop-ups and special events, Night Out in the Parks events: select dates TBA June – September) – Spirit of Music Garden Schedule: Thursday – Saturday August 7 – August 23. – Spirit of Music Garden Schedule: Thursday – Saturday August 7 – August 23. ChicagoSummerDance.org

Chicago Air and Water Show (North Avenue Beach & Lakefront) – August 16 –17, with a rehearsal on August 15. – August 16 –17, with a rehearsal on August 15. ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us

Chicago House Music Conference & Festival (Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, Spirit of Music Garden and Riverwalk) – Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 23. Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, August 22. – Friday, August 22 – Saturday, August 23. Chicago House Music Conference to take place at Chicago Cultural Center, Friday, August 22. ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us

Chicago Jazz Festival (Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park) – Thursday – Sunday, August 28 – 31. – Thursday – Sunday, August 28 – 31. MillenniumPark.org and ChicagoJazzFestival.us.

Taste of Chicago (Grant Park & Neighborhoods) – Friday – Sunday, September 5–7. Three additional neighborhood Taste events in Marquette Park (Sunday, June 28), Pullman Park (Saturday, July 19) and Albany Park (Saturday, August 9). – Friday – Sunday, September 5–7. Three additional neighborhood Taste events in Marquette Park (Sunday, June 28), Pullman Park (Saturday, July 19) and Albany Park (Saturday, August 9). TasteofChicago.us

World Music Festival Chicago (Citywide including the Chicago Cultural Center) – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, October 5. – Friday, September 26 – Sunday, October 5. WorldMusicFestivalChicago.org

What's next:

For full event details and updates, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE.