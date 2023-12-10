9-year-old Chicago shooting victim's mother organizes Christmas toy drive in his memory

A bittersweet toy drive is currently underway on the Near North Side in honor of 9-year-old Janari Ricks, who tragically lost his life to gun violence three years ago while playing outside. He was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

For the past four years, Janari's mother, Jalisa Ford, has organized a Christmas toy drive in her son's name. She explained that Janari loved Christmas and took great joy in giving to others.

"He just loved giving to his peers. If he had one dollar, he was trying to figure out how he could split it with two of his friends. He was just a child who was always giving and in the Christmas spirit," Ford said.

New and unwrapped toys for children from newborn to 17 years old can be dropped off at 542 West Hobby Street, located at the corner of Hobby and Larrabee, through this Friday.

Toys collected during the drive will be distributed to children on December 16 at the same location.