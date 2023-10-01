Chicago activist Sean Howard wins Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

With a wall of support behind him, Sean Howard received an honor only a few have: the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award honors individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.

Howard is credited for spending his time contributing to the upward mobility of the Black community on Chicago’s South Side and beyond.

"It speaks to a lifetime of challenges, struggles, hills, valleys and what have yous, but it also speaks to citizenship, humanitarian efforts," said Howard.

Organizers say he advocates for the poor, has organized water collections, and even coordinated medicine drives for Africa.

Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward says even with this prestigious recognition, Howard will still acknowledge others than himself.

"He just recognized five different communities from the West Side to the Southland, and that’s just how far his tentacle reaches when telling our story," said Coleman.

"Just an individual who really cares and has humility with what he do," said Calvin Jordan, Rich Township supervisor.

"There is still an issue of unemployment and there is still an issue of hunger in the Southland, and even though we come from various walks of life, I’ve dedicated my entire life to the South Side," said Howard.

Howard has also received other honors, including the Chicago Defender Men of Excellence Award.