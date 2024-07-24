Chicago activists take matters into their own hands, install cameras to combat gun violence

Frustrated by the lack of city support in tackling gun violence, a group of activists in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood is taking action on its own.

The founder of Mothers & Men Against Senseless Killing (MASK), Tamar Manasseh, has installed surveillance cameras around the organization's facility after a shooting occurred just half a block away last month.

Manasseh expressed her frustration with city officials, stating that her calls for increased safety measures have gone unanswered.

"Do you know how many times there have been shootings and murders on 74th and 75th and Stewart under the police cameras, and then they say the cameras weren’t working?" she said. "So if your cameras aren’t working, my cameras will be working. It’s an extra layer of protection for the community."

MASK, located at 75th and Stewart, has served as a safe haven for nearly a decade, providing a place for children to play and receive free meals. The facility is open seven days a week, with community giveaways held every other Saturday. The majority of MASK’s funding comes from public donations.

In addition to the surveillance cameras, Manasseh has advocated for a speed bump on the block to enhance safety, but when the city did not install one, she raised $1,100 to purchase cameras and signs with lights to alert drivers to the presence of children. The installation cost totaled $5,000.

Manasseh hopes the new measures will deter criminal activity and provide crucial evidence if incidents occur. The cameras' locations are undisclosed to prevent them from being targeted and destroyed.

Efforts to reach Alderman Will Hall of the 6th Ward for comment on the lack of speed bumps have been unsuccessful.