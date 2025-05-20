Chicago remembers actor George Wendt who died Tuesday at 76

George Wendt was best known for playing "Norm " in the hit TV sitcom "Cheers."

The show lasted 11 seasons, including 275 episodes. The role landed him six consecutive Emmy Award nominations.

"He was the nicest guy in the world. This is the guy you really wanted a beer with and you did," said Kelly Leonard, Wendt's long-time friend and also VP of Creative Strategy at Second City.

George Wendt was born and raised in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Along with that, he was a proud Chicago Bears fan, which was often mentioned during his appearances on SNL.

Leonard said Wendt studied improvisation at Second City while in college.

According to his publicist, the 76-year-old died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning at his Los Angeles home. He leaves behind his wife Burnadette and three children.

"He was part of the crew that put us in the national spotlight. People will understand Chicago more through these comedians than a history book," Leonard said.

Ironically, Wendt's death falls on the same day as the anniversary of the Cheers finale.