Chicago added 50,000 residents in the past decade, census data shows

Chicago's population is growing.

Over the last decade, the city has grown by over 50,000 residents after an early 2000's population loss.

In the meantime, people are leaving the suburbs.

The new 2020 census found that the percentage of white and Black residents in the city significantly fell, while the number of Latinos increased.

The number of Black, non-Hispanic residents fell by 9.71%, or a loss of 84,735 people, while the number and proportion of Hispanic residents grew.

The city’s population in 2020 was 31.4% white, non-Hispanic, 29.8% Hispanic and 28.7% Black, down from 32.4% in 2010. Another nearly 7% is Asian.

Illinois was one of the only states or territories to experience population decline since 2010. The others were West Virginia, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

The Land of Lincoln's population decreased by 18,124 over the decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.