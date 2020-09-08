Chicago adds Kentucky to travel order list, removes Puerto Rico and California

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday two locations have been removed from the city's travel order and the addition of Kentucky.

California and Puerto Rico were removed from the list of locations on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

There are 21 states on the city's travel order: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

This story is developing...