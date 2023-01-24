Chicago agents seized over 8,000 pounds of drugs, $23M in counterfeit items during FY 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago seized thousands of pounds of narcotics and over $23 million in counterfeit merchandise during the past fiscal year.

From Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, CBP officers in Chicago reported seizing 8,174 pounds of narcotics. Those seizures included:

1,330 pounds of prescription drugs such as Tylenol with codeine, testosterone or Xanax

970 pounds of marijuana

103 pounds of DMT

Chicago CBP also intercepted 281 shipments of counterfeit merchandise such as handbags, watches and jewelry. If the merchandise had been legitimate, it would have been valued at a total of $23 million, the agency said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The knowledge and unwavering dedication displayed by our uniformed officers, agriculture specialist, import and entry specialist, and those employees that support frontline operations is key to our success," LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago, said in a statement. "Regardless of the environments our men and women are assigned – airports, international mail facilities, express consignment cargo hubs, and along the Great Lakes. We are all linked through our commitment to serve our country."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

CBP Chicago also seized more than $1.45 million in U.S. currency. In addition, 189 criminals with outstanding warrants were arrested at O'Hare Airport in the past fiscal year.