Chicago air quality remains poor despite absence of Canadian wildfire smoke

Chicago continues to grapple with poor air quality, even without the presence of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

This year alone, the city has already experienced 13 air pollution warnings, with the most recent issued on Wednesday. These warnings have been concentrated within the last three months, marking the highest number since pre-2012.

It's important to note that we are only halfway through 2023, and there is a possibility of more warnings on the horizon due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The situation is concerning as residents strive for cleaner and healthier air in the city.