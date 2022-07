Chicago Alderman Harry Osterman of the 48th Ward will not be running for reelection in 2023.

The councilman made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

Osterman was first elected in 2011, and before that, he served as an Illinois state representative for 10 years.

The 48th Ward includes parts of Edgewater, Andersonville and Uptown.

Osterman will step down when his current term ends in May.