Chicago alder says federal agents detained 2 of his staff members, among others

A Chicago alderman said federal immigration agents detained multiple people in Little Village on Wednesday, including U.S. citizens and two of his staff members.

What we know:

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward) said the agents detained two members of his staff, Jacqueline Lopez and Elianne Bahena, the alderman’s chief of staff who also serves as an elected police commissioner.

Both staff members are U.S. citizens, Rodriguez said.

"All residents have the right to peacefully observe ICE/CBP activity. The federal government continues to claim that those who exercise their rights are breaking the law – these claims have been repeatedly proven as false," Rodriguez said in a statement.

The alderman added that the agents were "operating lawlessly, demonstrating utter disregard for our constitutional rights."

Rodriguez said he was demanding the release of his staff members. The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability made a similar demand.

It was unclear exactly what the circumstances surrounding the detentions were.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.