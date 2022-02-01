Chicago alderman clearing streets with highest number of 'dibs' complaints

A South Side alderman has declared war on dibs.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th Ward) tweeted Monday that he is clearing streets with the highest number of ‘dibs’ complaints.

He told residents, "Now is your chance to take back your lawn furniture, baby strollers and buckets before I consign them to their final resting place!"

His announcement — like dibs itself — got a mixed reaction on social media.

Some praised him for cleaning up the neighborhood, while others complained he was allowing loafers to benefit from other people's hard work.