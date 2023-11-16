Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's corruption trial begins after jury selected

The historic corruption trial of former Chicago Alderman Edward Burke has commenced after a four-day questioning period and a COVID-related delay.

The jury was sworn in on Thursday, and opening statements are underway, providing a glimpse into the individuals selected to serve on the jury.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury members include a shift manager at Panera Bread, a retired man from Naperville, a 65-year-old woman who ran a trucking company, and a restaurant hostess.

Alderman Edward Burke, who served more than 50 years on the Chicago City Council and chaired the Finance Committee, faces 14 charges, including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, and more.

The trial follows a 2018 FBI raid on Burke's office, and prosecutors plan to present over 100 secret recordings of Burke in meetings and phone calls, alleging the misuse of his elected position for personal gain.

The Ed Burke corruption trial is anticipated to last about six weeks.