Chicago alderman pushes for employers to include salary ranges in job postings

Chicago could soon require employers to include salary ranges in job postings.

The ordinance was introduced by 36th Ward Alderman Giblert Villegas, who says the goal is to combat gender-based pay disparities.

According to Census data, in Illinois, men make nearly $13,000 more than women, which is one of the highest pay gaps in the nation and the biggest in the Midwest.

Similar measures have already passed in Washington state and New York City.