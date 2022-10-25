Chicago alderman pushing to force CTA president to testify on transit safety, service

The embattled CTA president, Dorval Carter Jr., may soon be compelled to make quarterly appearances before the Chicago City Council — or risk losing city funding.

Carter has repeatedly ignored summons by the city’s Transportation Committee to testify on safety and service issues on the CTA.

Tired of being ignored, North Side Alderman Andre Vasquez will introduce an ordinance at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that would force Carter and his executive team to appear before the Transportation Committee every three months.

According to the Sun-Times, Vasquez already has 24 co-sponsors.