Chicago aldermanic races to watch on Election Day

In addition to the Chicago mayoral race, there are several aldermanic races to keep an eye on this Election Day.

In the 34th Ward on the South Side, two candidates are vying to replace outgoing Ald. Carrie Austin.

Moving over to the 43rd Ward in Lincoln Park, six different candidates are on the ballot hoping to replace outgoing Ald. Michele Smith.

In Lakeview, longtime Ald. Tom Tunney is leaving his post in the 44th Ward.

Bennet Lawson, Tunney's former Chief of Staff, is running unopposed in that race.

Meanwhile, in Uptown in the 46th Ward, six candidates are on the ballot, each hoping to take over for outgoing Ald. James Cappleman.

Also on the North Side, in the 48th Ward in Andersonville, 10 candidates are on the ballot to replace outgoing Ald. Harry Osterman.

When vote counting concludes late Tuesday night, there will still be 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots outstanding.

So, we may not know with absolute certainty who the top two finishers are or who will compete in a likely runoff election.