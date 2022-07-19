Chicago aldermen unveil strategy to crack down on street racing, drifting

Several Chicago aldermen gathered in a parking lot Tuesday on the Southwest Side that was once plagued with street racing, drifting and other loud car antics.

They announced a new ordinance to help stop that activity. It will allow authorities to impound cars and make it expensive for owners to get the vehicles back.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Monroe and Clinton streets where cars were spinning dangerously close to the observers. It was loud and disrupted sleep for residents. When police responded, fireworks were thrown at them. Their squad cars were attacked.

The same aggressive behavior happened July 3 at Wacker and Columbus drives.

The aldermen sponsoring the ordinance said police could identify and impound the cars using the best evidence available: Video shared on social media.

Commander Brian Speyne from the Chicago Police Department’s 8th District said the participants record themselves and share their videos.

Police have seen people get injured by cars driving wildly.

"Multiple times people have been struck by the cars as they're doing these donuts. Cars have been hitting the parking lots and then when the police come sometimes they take off out of the area very recklessly, causing further damage and whatnot. Everything aspect of it is absolutely dangerous," Speyne said.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) sponsored the ordinance, which passed in committee on Monday.

"If we have good evidence, solid evidence, video evidence of these cars being used in drag racing or drifting, we can go take your car from you two or three weeks later," Reilly said. "You'll get a notice in the mail. You'll have a chance to provide an affirmative defense but if you don't have a defense, we’re gonna find your car and we're gonna impound it. For you to get that car back, you're going to pay at least $5,000.

Neighborhood activists worked with businesses to take additional measures on the Southwest Side.

The parking lot at Pulaski Road and 71st Street appears spacious and inviting. It has the telltale tire skid marks, but fences and jersey barriers keep the unwanted out.

"Together the businesses spent $60,000 to install not only the gates, also the jersey walls that you see right here and created this private driveway which we're standing on right now." Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) said.

Police will use license plate readers and other technology to track and impound cars. If it passes in City Council, it could take effect in 30 days.