Chicago aldermen call on Mayor Johnson to end migrant shelter evictions

A group of Chicago aldermen penned a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson, calling for him to cancel the policy of evicting migrants from shelters after 60 days.

More than 15 council members are on the letter.

In the simplest terms, the letter says, "the city should not be in the business of handing out eviction notices."

The letter also points to the failure of the city to find alternative housing options for the migrants.

The aldermen are calling for improved shelter conditions and medical care for all unhorsed people in the city, new housing options and the appointment of a chief homelessness officer.