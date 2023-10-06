Chicago aldermen request end to migrant housing at Inn of Chicago due to safety concerns

Alderman Brendan Reilly has joined fellow Councilman Brian Hopkins in asking Mayor Brandon Johnson to stop using the Inn of Chicago in Streeterville to house migrants when the housing contract expires on December 31st.

Reilly says since the 1,500 migrants moved into the East Ohio Street location, residents in the neighborhood have complained of loitering, illegal parking, as well as the sale of narcotics and alleged sex trafficking. Reilly says the Department of Family and Support Services promised additional security around the property, but that never happened.

The mayor was asked Friday what the game plan is now that even more buses are rolling into the city on a daily basis.

"I've said this repeatedly, everything is on the table, brick and mortar, basecamps, the state, the federal government, and so I'm going to continue to do the work that I've been charged to do," Johnson said.

The mayor was asked how he intends to pay for his upcoming trip to the southern border. He says his assessment of the situation at the border is part of the job he was hired to do as mayor and is promising full transparency to Chicagoans.