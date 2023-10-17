Chicago residents near Amundsen Park challenge plans in court to convert fieldhouse into migrant shelter

In a legal challenge against the city's plan to convert the Amundsen Park's fieldhouse into a migrant shelter, local residents made their case in court on Tuesday morning during a hearing.

While no final decision was reached regarding the temporary housing proposal, residents were informed that if approved, it would be at least seven days before migrants would potentially move in.

Cata Truss, a resident living near Amundsen Park, expressed their concerns.

"We are not okay with having our park taken away from our seniors and from our children for our youth. We are not anti-migrant. We understand that they are in a precarious situation. But guess what? So are we," Truss said.

The primary concern among activists is the potential interruption of park services for the community.

The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for October 30.