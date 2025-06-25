Boy, 15, charged with killing two animals in Chicago yard

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly trespassing into a yard on Chicago’s Northwest Side and intentionally killing two animals. The incident happened on May 22 in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue, police said. The teen faces two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.



A 15-year-old boy was charged after allegedly killing two animals in a Chicago yard last month on the Northwest Side.

Animals killed in Chicago yard

What we know:

The teen allegedly trespassed into a yard on May 22 in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue and "intentionally" killed two animals, according to Chicago police.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what type of animals were killed or if they belonged to the homeowner. The 15-year-old has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.

No further information was provided.