Boy, 15, charged with killing two animals in Chicago yard
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged after allegedly killing two animals in a Chicago yard last month on the Northwest Side.
Animals killed in Chicago yard
What we know:
The teen allegedly trespassed into a yard on May 22 in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue and "intentionally" killed two animals, according to Chicago police.
The teen was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what type of animals were killed or if they belonged to the homeowner. The 15-year-old has not been identified because he is being charged as a juvenile.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.