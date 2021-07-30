Chicago announces national search for next top COPA official

The city of Chicago announced Friday the official national search and selection process for the next Chief Administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

The search comes after Sydney Roberts, who served as chief administrator at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, announced her resignation in May.

COPA is responsible for investigating allegations of police misconduct and recommending policy changes to improve the Chicago Police Department.

The seven-person committee in charge of the search is made up of a cross-section of leaders, stakeholders and residents from Chicago, officials said.

Individuals interested in the COPA Chief Administrator role can apply by submitting a resume, cover letter, 2-minute video and written response (maximum 1000 words) regarding the challenges currently facing police oversight in Chicago and how the candidate would address them.

The materials should be sent to COPAsearch@cityofchicago.org by Aug. 27.

After reviewing applications and conducting interviews, the committee will send three candidates to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will then make the official selection and present the nominee to City Council for confirmation.

Four public forums will be hosted by the Mayor's Office of Community Engagement in August, and residents will have the opportunity to speak before members of the committee prior to the selection of the next Chief Administrator.

The forums will be held at the following locations from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night:

Aug. 17: Muslim Community Center - 4380 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 (North Side)

Aug. 18: Garfield Park Golden Dome Field House – 100 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60624 (West Side)

Aug. 21: Kennedy King Community College - 6301 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60621 (South Side)

Aug. 26: Virtual Public Forum via Zoom

Members of the public can submit questions, comments and thoughts about priorities for this position by emailing COPAsearch@cityofchicago.org.

The job description and =more information on the selecting process can be found here.