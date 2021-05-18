Chicago announces new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents

The Chicago Department of Public Health released new mask guidance Tuesday, lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents in most indoor settings in line with the state mandate and CDC guidelines.

Non-vaccinated people will still be required to wear masks in all indoor settings.

Officials are encouraging local businesses to verify if people are fully vaccinated before they enter the premises.

The mask mandate will still be in effect for city-owned buildings and in any healthcare setting.

Local businesses are allowed to ignore social distancing and capacity requirements if customers and employees are fully vaccinated.