Chicago announces second annual 'You Name a Snowplow' contest

Get ready to name some snowplows, Chicago!

The city has announced the second annual ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest!

"We were thrilled with the Chicago pride and participation in the inaugural contest announced last year," said Department of Street and Sanitation (DSS) Commissioner Cole Stallard. "The contest reminds residents of the hard work that goes into clearing snow and ice each year, while fostering community engagement citywide. We can’t wait to see this year’s submissions."

Just like last year's contest, this year's will also have two phases. First, city officials will gather names from the submissions, which are limited to one per person and 50 characters in length.

The submission period will close on Jan. 12, 2024, or when the city receives 20,000 submissions.

DSS staff will then choose 50 finalists. In the second phase, which will began Jan. 22, 2024, residents can vote for up to six names of their choice by Feb. 2, 2024.

The top six names will then be featured on one snowplow in each of Chicago's six snow districts.

Residents who submitted the winning names will be offered a photo opportunity with the named snowplow, along with city swag.

Last year's winners included seven names due to a tie. They were:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow - (Named by FOX 32's Will Hager!) Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

All residents will be able to view the named snowplows, along with the city’s full snow fleet, during winter storms through Chicago's newly updated plow tracker.

Submit your snowplow name here.