Chicago announces summer activities to keep kids safe, busy

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Chicago announces summer activities to keep kids safe and busy

CHICAGO - They may be out for school, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reminding Chicago students of the importance of staying busy this summer.

On Monday, the mayor announced a series of youth opportunities and programs.

The city's "One Summer Chicago" program brings together 12-24 year olds with different forms of employment and internships.

Students can apply starting now.