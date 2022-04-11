Chicago announces summer activities to keep kids safe, busy

They may be out for school, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reminding Chicago students of the importance of staying busy this summer.

On Monday, the mayor announced a series of youth opportunities and programs.

The city's "One Summer Chicago" program brings together 12-24 year olds with different forms of employment and internships.

Students can apply starting now.