Chicago announces summer activities to keep kids safe, busy
CHICAGO - They may be out for school, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reminding Chicago students of the importance of staying busy this summer.
On Monday, the mayor announced a series of youth opportunities and programs.
The city's "One Summer Chicago" program brings together 12-24 year olds with different forms of employment and internships.
Students can apply starting now.