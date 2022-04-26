Chicago Archdiocese reaches settlement over sex abuse claims against Rev. George Clements

Before Rev. George Clements died, Hollywood made a movie about him. But now, the Chicago Archdiocese is paying more than $100,000 to a man who claims Father Clements abused him during the 1970s.

Shortly before he died in 2019, Clements was accused of sexually abusing a minor 45 years earlier. The state of Illinois ruled that claim "unfounded," but a Boston lawyer says his client has now received a settlement in the "low six figures."

"My client was sexually abused for approximately five years approximately 1974 to 1979, when he was seven to 12-years-old. He was sexually abused in the rectory of Holy Angels Church, in Father Clements's car and on a camping trip," said attorney Mitchell Garabedian.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Father Clements was among five local Catholic clerics identified Tuesday by Garabedian. He said the Chicago Archdiocese paid a total of $800,000 to victims of the four priests and a Catholic brother. Two of the men are dead, including Father Clements, who gained national fame for his work on behalf of African-American males growing up without fathers.

Garabedian reports his unnamed client said when he told his own mother that Clements was abusing him, she locked him in a closet.

"When he told his aunt about being sexually abused by Father Clements, his mother once again locked him in the closet and said, ‘don't ever speak about Father Clements in such a bad manner.’ Father Clements had everybody fooled. He was a criminal. And where were the supervisors," Garabedian said.

The lawyer said each of these cases was beyond the statute of limitations, too late for a lawsuit to be filed. The archdiocese investigated and paid the money anyway.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said Cardinal Blase Cupich does not comment on claims or settlements.