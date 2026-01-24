Chicago Archdiocese reinstates priest following independent review of decades-old claim

article

The Brief The Archdiocese of Chicago has restored Father Ronald Kondziolka to ministry after an independent review found no reasonable cause to support a decades-old abuse allegation. Kondziolka had stepped away from ministry while investigators reviewed the claim, which he denied. Church officials said the priest is in good standing and emphasized both child safety and due process.



The Archdiocese of Chicago has restored a priest to ministry after an independent review determined there was no reasonable cause to support a decades-old allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

What we know:

Archbishop Blase Cupich announced that Father Ronald Kondziolka has been returned to ministry following an investigation into an allegation dating back more than 40 years. Kondziolka had been directed to step away from ministry last August while civil authorities and the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board reviewed the claim.

In a statement, the archbishop said the review board concluded there was not a reasonable cause to believe Kondziolka sexually abused the person who made the accusation and recommended that he be reinstated and the file closed. Cupich said he accepted those recommendations.

The backstory:

Kondziolka denied the allegation and cooperated fully with the investigation, according to the archbishop. He served as associate pastor at St. Martin Parish from 1981 to 1983 and as administrator at St. Brendan Parish from 1983 to 1986. Since 1987, he has held various pastoral and chaplain roles across the Chicago area, most recently serving as an associate pastor at St. Veronica Parish until June 2023.

Cupich emphasized that the archdiocese takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and said the safety of children remains its top priority. He also said the church has an obligation to restore the reputation of clergy when accusations are found to be unsubstantiated.

The archdiocese encouraged anyone who believes they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward, saying reports will be received with dignity and compassion.