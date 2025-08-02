Local priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor more than 40 years ago

The Brief Father Ronald Kondziolka has been accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago at St. Brendan Parish, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago; he denies the allegation. Kondziolka has served in various roles across Chicago-area parishes and hospitals since 1976, most recently at St. Veronica Parish until June 2023. He has been removed from ministry during the investigation, and the Archdiocese will present findings to an Independent Review Board for further action.



A local priest has been accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

What we know:

Father Ronald Kondziolka has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor at St. Brendan Parish in Chicago. The alleged abuse occurred more than 40 years ago.

Kondziolka has served as a resident, assistant pastor, associate pastor, administrator, and chaplain at parishes and hospitals throughout the Chicago area since 1987.

The Archdiocese of Chicago notified the local parishes of the allegations.

Kondziolka denies the allegations.

Most recently, Kondziolka was an associate pastor at St. Veronica Parish until June 2023.

Father Ronald Kondziolka

Parishes/hospitals where Kondziolka has served:

Assistant pastor at Assumption BVM Parish from May 1976 to June 1981

Associate pastor at S. Martin Parish from June 1981 to January 1983

Administrator at St. Brendan Parish from January 1983 to March 1986

Resident at St. Paul Parish in Chicago Heights from March 1986 to November 1987

Resident at St. Agnes Parish in Chicago Heights from November 1987 to March 1990

Chaplain at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights from March 1990 to August 2019

Resident at St. James Parish in Sauk Village from March 1990 to April 1993

Resident at Holy Rosary in Chicago from March 1997 to February 2006

Resident at St. Anthony of Padua Parish from February 2006 to August 2019

Chaplain at St. James Hospital and Health Care Centers in Olympia Fields from July 2009 to June 2021

Resident, administrator, and associate pastor at Infant Jesus of Prague Parish from September 2019 to June 2021

Administrator at St. Joseph Parish in Homewood from July 2021 to June 2022

Associate pastor at St. Veronica Parish from July 2022 to June 2023

What's next:

Kondziolka has been directed to remain out of the ministry and refrain from attending all parish and school activities.

The case is under investigation.

The results of the investigation will be reported to the Independent Review Board, which will recommend next steps.