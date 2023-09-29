Recent spate of Chicago-area bomb threats were hoaxes, Evanston police say

The Chicago area in recent weeks has faced a series of reported bomb threats, which have been determined to be unsubstantiated hoaxes, according to the Evanston Police Department.

On Friday, Evanston PD released a statement regarding the recent hoaxes.

"Similar incidents have been reported nationwide, primarily affecting libraries, schools, religious institutions, and businesses. Law enforcement agencies at both local and national levels are actively addressing these and other similar swatting-type incidents," Evanston PD said.

Evanston police have been investigating the threats, which they say do not appear to be "coordinated actions but rather a decentralized effort aimed at causing disruption." These hoax calls have shown distinct characteristics and patterns that cast doubt on their credibility, police said.

The Evanston Police Department emphasizes that it takes all bomb threats and swatting calls seriously. Each threat is evaluated thoroughly, and the appropriate response is deployed, with a focus on balancing safety and minimizing disruption whenever possible.

Evanston police urge residents to report any suspicious incidents by calling 847-866-5000, or 9-1-1.