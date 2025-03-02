Chicago area college student assaulted woman on campus, police say

A student at a north suburban college allegedly attacked a female victim on the school’s campus last Friday, police said.

The alleged battery took place at Lake Forest College.

Brutal attack

What we know:

Luca Vulpescu, 22, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery (strangulation), two charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lake Forest police.

Vulpescu was arrested on Friday after police responded to a report of a female victim being attacked on campus. Vulpescu was later identified as the suspect, and police took him into custody.

He was brought to court on Saturday for an initial hearing. He was later released from custody on the condition that he have no contact with the victim and that he not travel outside of the state.

The charges filed against him were for non-detainable offenses, police said.

Vulpescu was also banned from the Lake Forest College campus.

His next court date was scheduled for March 24.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the victim’s condition was as a result of the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.