Chicago area families open their hearts and homes ahead of National Adoption Day

It was an emotional day at the Cook County Courthouse.

In honor of National Adoption Day this Saturday, many families are making their adoptions official.

The day of celebration comes at a time of great need for more adoptive parents in Illinois.

"One of the most important jobs that any of us can ever have is being a parent. And today we celebrate all of those who have opened their hearts and their homes to people and to the children," Judge Rena Marie Van Tine said.

Just this week, Cook County lowered the fee to file for adoption from $265 to $89. The county has seen a decline in adoption filings since 2014.

"Yes, foster care is great, but this is the permanency that we're embracing here today and the love and the caring and the compassion that comes from a permanent home," Chief Judge Timothy Evans said.

One family showed up in full force with 25 people in matching T-Shirts to welcome their newest member to the clan.

Friday's ceremony at the Daley center celebrated growing families and the reduction of the adoption fee. The event was hosted by the county with hopes of encoring others to open their hearts and homes.