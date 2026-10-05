Chicago-area family celebrates son's first birthday after 20 miscarriages

The Brief Ranim Haddad experienced 20 miscarriages over 11 years. She and her husband, Fuad, are celebrating their son Emmanuel’s first birthday. Haddad hopes sharing her story helps other families facing pregnancy loss.



A Chicago-area family is celebrating a long-awaited milestone after years of pregnancy loss.

Family celebrates son after miscarriages

Ranim and Fuad Haddad are celebrating their son Emmanuel’s first birthday after Ranim experienced 20 miscarriages over 11 years.

What they're saying:

Ranim said she had wanted to share her story for years but wanted to wait until she had a healthy baby. She hopes her experience helps others facing similar struggles.

"Maybe if I heard or saw anybody else going through it, it just would’ve made it so much easier on me," Ranim said.

The couple worked with Dr. Susan Gerber of Northwestern Medicine. Gerber said the pregnancy included some complications that required medical intervention, but she credited the couple’s resilience and persistence.

Fuad said his Christian faith helped him through the experience. He also emphasized the importance of supporting his wife and reminding her that the pregnancy losses were not her fault.

"I handled it through faith in our Jesus Christ and just know, he's there with us. It's a trial that every Christian would go through, some kind of trial," Fuad said. "Just had to be there for the mother. Can't let her think she's by herself. You have to support your wife, and you got to be there and let her know it's not her fault. It's nothing wrong that she's doing. Just have faith, keep praying more and one day we'll have a healthy baby and praise the Lord."

Dig deeper:

Gerber said doctors typically recommend a medical evaluation after two first-trimester miscarriages if a patient wants to become pregnant again. She said patients should begin by discussing their history with their primary OB-GYN.

The Haddads had planned a larger celebration for Emmanuel’s first birthday and baptism with their family.

Watch the full interview in the video at the top of this story.