Chicago area high school students headed to World Robotics Championship

A suburban robotics team earned a ticket to the world championship!

The Golden Ratio triumphed over nearly 160 teams in Illinois, earning them the opportunity to compete against over 570 teams from more than 50 countries.

However, to participate in the upcoming competition in Texas, they'll need to raise some money.

The five high schoolers, who are from different high schools in the Chicago area, won second place in a state championship a few weeks back.

"It's taken a lot of work over seven, eight months of just working on this robot," said one team member, Jackson. "Working together as a team, working with our community to be able to advance to state competition and then now to the world competition."

The first championship in Houston brings together robotics teams from across the globe to show off their skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

The team needs to raise $15,000 to cover travel costs, so their coach set up a GiveSendGo page and anyone can donate to help Jackson, Ryan, Josiah, Victoria and Nehemiah make it to the international stage.