Chicago-area house fire sends firefighter to hospital, cause under investigation

The Brief A large fire destroyed a home and threatened three others Monday in unincorporated Round Lake. Firefighters were delayed by an active police situation before gaining access and calling a second alarm for extra help. One firefighter was hospitalized and another firefighter and a civilian were treated for minor injuries as investigators work to determine the cause.



A fire heavily damaged a home and sent a firefighter to the hospital Monday afternoon in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said.

Round Lake fire

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the 35000 block of North Summit Place about 2:34 p.m., but crews were initially kept from the scene because of an active police situation, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District. Once the suspect involved was taken into custody, firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and requested a second alarm to bring in additional crews and water tenders.

One firefighter was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center for evaluation and later released, officials said. Another firefighter and a civilian were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Lake County Fire Investigation Team, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.