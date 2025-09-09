Chicago-area ice cream shop owner faces new lawsuit over hidden bathroom cameras

The Brief A new lawsuit accuses Addison ice cream shop owner Steve Weisberg, 58, of secretly recording minors and employees in the restroom at Flavor Frenzy. Attorneys say Weisberg groomed a 15-year-old employee, convincing her to try on T-shirts in the bathroom while secretly filming her and others; police found 11 videos and at least six victims. Weisberg remains in custody after a DuPage County judge denied his request for pretrial release; his next court appearance is Sept. 15.



A new lawsuit has been filed against a suburban Chicago ice cream shop owner accused of secretly recording children and employees in his store’s bathroom.

What we know:

Attorneys said Steve Weisberg, 58, groomed a teenage employee by coaching her, building her trust and ultimately persuading her to try on T-shirts in the restroom at Flavor Frenzy in Addison.

They allege he told her the shirts would be sold to customers while secretly recording her as she undressed.

Prosecutors said Weisberg used hidden cameras to record children and employees inside the restroom and elsewhere at the shop. A police investigation found 11 videos on his phone and identified at least six victims.

Investigators said Weisberg encouraged girls to remove their bras while trying on shirts bearing the shop’s logo.

The plaintiff in the new lawsuit, identified only as Jane Doe, began working at Flavor Frenzy when she was 15. Her identity remains protected due to the trauma she continues to experience, attorneys said.

What's next:

Weisberg remains in custody after a DuPage County judge denied his request for pretrial release.

He faces serious charges and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

