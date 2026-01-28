Chicago-area man sentenced to 48 years for child sexual exploitation

The Brief A Park Forest man was sentenced to 48 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a prepubescent child. Prosecutors said he recorded the abuse and traded the images to build a large collection of child sexual abuse material. Authorities found more than 1,500 images on his phone at the time of his arrest.



A Park Forest man has been sentenced to 48 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor and trafficking images of child sexual abuse.

What we know:

Tercalo Thomas, 35, pleaded guilty last year to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. A U.S. District Judge imposed the sentence last week during a hearing in federal court.

Federal prosecutors said Thomas enticed and persuaded a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity which he recorded. Authorities said he then used the images as barter to build a large collection of child sexual abuse material involving other victims.

At the time of his arrest in April 2022, Thomas possessed more than 1,500 images depicting child sexual abuse on his cellphone, according to court records.

What they're saying:

"Defendant was an avid collector of child exploitation images, particularly of prepubescent children," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Moheb argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "Unsatisfied by his depraved collection, he created his own. The seriousness of this offense cannot be overstated."