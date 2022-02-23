Chicago-area man sentenced to life in prison for double murder outside Aurora restaurant

article

An Oswego man was sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years for two murders in 2017 that took place outside an Aurora restaurant.

A Kane County judge handed down the sentence for 42-year-old Serafin A. Castellanos on Tuesday.

Castellanos was convicted of shooting Jermaine Taylor and Anselmo Fernandez to death in March 2017 as they were leaving a restaurant and bar.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Not only did this defendant’s criminal acts demonstrate a total disregard for human life, to this day he refuses to take any responsibility for the lives he violently ended. With this sentence, he will have the rest of his natural life to reflect on his actions," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Engerman said.

On March 10, 2017, Castellanos — armed with a handgun — approached 35-year-old Jermaine Taylor who had just left La Flama de Oro restaurant and bar in Aurora and fired a single shot into his torso.

Castellanos then fled on foot. As he ran away, he fired eight more shots in the direction of the restaurant door as patrons were leaving, officials said. Anselmo Fernandez, 57, was struck by the gunfire.

Taylor and Fernandez were pronounced dead shortly after the shooting at an area hospital.

A third victim was also shot, but survived with a permanent eye injury.

Advertisement

Castellanos was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.