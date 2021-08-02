Chicago-area mechanics go on strike Monday, affecting 50+ dealerships

The mechanics union contract expired yesterday and Chicago-area mechanics voted 99 percent in favor of a walkout.

They're picketing Monday morning at more than 50 dealerships across the city and suburbs.

Virtually every brand is affected.

IAM Mechanics' Union Local 701 says the latest offer from the dealers' group came at the last minute before the contract was to expire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

It was soundly rejected with a 97 percent "against" vote.

We have not seen a response from the dealers.

The last time mechanics went on strike in 2017, the walkout lasted almost two months.

Advertisement

You can see a full list of the affected dealerships here.