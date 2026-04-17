Chicago-area native Greg Krupa remembered for global impact after death in Ecuador

The Brief Chicago-area native Greg Krupa was found after a four-day search in Quito, Ecuador. His family says he spent decades helping underserved communities across Latin America. A celebration of life is planned to honor his legacy and bring people together.



Greg Krupa is being remembered for the life he lived and the people he impacted around the world.

Krupa was found after a massive four-day search effort in Ecuador. His family says the way he lived will define his legacy far more than how he died.

What we know:

Krupa grew up in the Chicago area as one of three siblings and was known by his family as larger than life with boundless energy and a deep love for people. He spent years working in social impact across Latin America, helping provide prosthetic care and expanding access to dental services in underserved communities.

Krupa eventually settled in Quito, Ecuador about two decades ago. Last week on April 9th, Krupa was reported missing after being last seen in a large park near his home in Quito.

A massive search effort followed, involving family, friends, local authorities, firefighters, military teams, climbers and volunteers.

After four days of searching, Krupa was found at the bottom of a canyon after investigators first found his water bottle. His family says investigators told them he fell in the park.

What they're saying:

Krupa’s brother, David, described him as a leader, a dreamer and someone who was genuinely interested in people from all walks of life. He said his brother had a unique ability to connect with others, often bringing people together and building community wherever he went.

Even during the search, hundreds of people showed up to help, many of whom had been personally impacted by Krupa’s work and generosity.

David said his brother lived life to the fullest and left a blazing trail of light wherever he went.

"How he left this world pales in comparison to how he lived in this world and the indelible mark that he left on the hearts and minds and souls of so many people," said David Krupa. "It has just been an absolute honor and pleasure to share stories of Greg and his boundless energy and the lives he touched."

David said he is proud to be Greg's brother.

"The lives he touched, it’s just humbling," said David. "I’m grateful that we had so much time together. Our family is so proud to have known Greg and had him in our lives, and we just hope that we can honor him and his legacy moving forward."

The loss has been devastating for the family, but they feel that Greg is close.

"I feel like a part of my heart and soul has been amputated with his loss, and I know that I will find healing," said David. "He’ll never be replaced, but I will carry him in my heart and in my mind and in my actions. There will be moments where I’ll hear his voice, his guidance, his inspiration, and think, I could do it like Greg."

What's next:

Krupa’s family is planning a celebration of life in Ecuador in the coming weeks, with the possibility of another gathering in the Chicago area. They said the goal is to honor him in a way that reflects how he lived by bringing people together.