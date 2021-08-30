Chicago area Red Cross volunteers heading down south after Hurricane Ida

People in Louisiana need help, and once again local volunteers from the American Red Cross are answering the call.

Chicago area volunteer Charles "Sarge" Hughes is hitting the road to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Ida.

Hughes and an emergency response vehicle will join 600 Red Cross workers who were already deployed to Louisiana and Florida.

So far, about 20 people are heading to Louisiana from Illinois.

"They’re gonna be helping with sheltering, with feeding… with meeting those needs of what people are going to have these first days after the storm," said Holly Baker, Regional Communications Manager for American Red Cross of Illinois.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Landing on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida is one of the strongest storms to hit anywhere in Louisiana since the 1850s.

So all hands are on deck.

"We have volunteers who are people who have retired from the Navy reserve. They’ve been in the Army, they are doctors, nurses and EMTs. People who are really good at logistics. People who are really passionate about helping other people," Baker said.

And if that sounds like you, you can help too.

"We definitely need more volunteers. We will train you up and get you ready for the next disaster," Baker said.

Advertisement

If you want to help, you can donate directly to American Red Cross Disaster Relief by calling 800-RED-CROSS, or by texting the word "Red Cross" to 90-999.