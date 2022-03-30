Chicago area residents continue to donate, raise money for Ukrainian refugees

An outpouring of support for Ukraine continues around the Chicago area.

Multiple events took place Wednesday to raise money and supplies for those abroad.

Volunteers at St. Bernadette Parish in Evergreen Park were joined by local firefighters to load 600 boxes of medicine and survival items into a moving truck.

The supplies will be shipped to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

Some of the donated items include diapers, medicine, toiletries, socks and other necessities.

Over the last several weeks, St. Bernadette Parish also raised nearly $60,000 for further aid.

"Being born in Poland, raised in Poland, 60 miles from the Ukrainian border, that just broke my heart to see so many women and children and people dying, and I wanted to help somehow," said Fr. Benedykt Pazdan, the Pastor of St. Bernadette Parish.

Additionally, in Rogers Park, one woman has been helping refugees get settled in the U.S. for more than six years.