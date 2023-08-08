Chicago-area veteran seeks lost dog, offers $2K reward for reunion

Bernie Dolly, a 90-year-old south suburban veteran, is facing yet another heartache after losing his cherished canine companion.

Otto, an 11-year-old Shepherd-Collie mix, went missing from their Bridgeview yard in April. Bernie, who lost his wife earlier this year, considers Otto to be his closest companion.

As Bernie's 90th birthday approaches, he holds onto the hope of reuniting with Otto, who has been his loyal friend and constant presence.

"If I sat out there, he's gotta sit out there. He's just close to me and I'm close to him. And I guess if the wrong people have him, I wouldn't want people to mistreat him," Dolly said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Bernie's family is offering a $2,000 reward for Otto's safe return, and anyone with information or who has seen Otto is urged to contact them at 708-921-9781.